Sooraj Pancholi’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi to celebrate his win in Jiah Khan suicide case; WATCH

It is a big day for Sooraj Pancholi and his family. After a struggle of almost 10 years, the actor finally walks free in the Jiah Khan suicide case after the special court acquitted him of all the charges in this case. The Hero actor was accused of abetment of suicide by Rabia Khan after Jiah died by suicide in 2013. The Mumbai Police arrested Sooraj on June 10, 2013, and later was granted bail on July 3. After 10 years, the court finally gave its verdict and Sooraj has been acquitted of abetment charges. Scroll down to see how his team is celebrating this news.

Sooraj Pancholi’s team celebrates his win

In a video shared by the popular paparazzi Instagram handle Viral Bhayani, we can see his team rejoicing Sooraj Pancholi’s win in the Jiah Khan suicide case. Some of his team members arrive with sweet boxes in their hands and distribute them to the members of the media with big smiles on their faces. Indeed it is a big sigh of relief for all of them and the happiness is evident on their faces. The paparazzi who were stationed outside his house too seem happy and cannot stop celebrating.

Check it out:

Sooraj Pancholi reacts on being acquitted of all charges

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sooraj Pancholi had shared a note. After the court announced its verdict in favour of the actor, we bet his family must have heaved a sigh of relief. The actor who has arrived at the court with his mother Zarina Wahab took to his IG stories and wrote ‘The Truth Always Wins! #GodIsGreat’. For the unversed, Jiah Khan was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Mumbai on 3rd June 2013 by her mother Rabia Khan.

