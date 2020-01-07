Sooryavanshi actor Akshay Kumar lands into legal trouble owing to a recent commercial; DEETS inside

Akshay Kumar has recently landed himself in legal trouble again owing to one of his latest commercials. Read on to know more about the same.

There are times when some of the celebs from the film fraternity fall into trouble owing to certain controversies. The latest to get mired into such a controversy is Bollywood actor . The Housefull 4 actor has landed himself in legal trouble because of one of his latest commercials. He has now been accused of mocking a Maratha warrior. The commercial is actually related to a detergent in which Akshay is seen portraying the role of a Maratha warrior.

The warrior is seen returning to his kingdom after having defeated his enemies post which his on – screen wife insults him because of his dirty clothes. Thereafter, the actor is seen dancing in a weird manner while washing his clothes. Now, this particular commercial of did not go well with a few sections of people. This is the reason why a complaint has been filed against the Sooryavanshi actor at the Worli Police Station in Mumbai.

Akshay has been accused of mocking the Maratha culture and also hurting the sentiments of certain sections of people. According to the reports, the person who has filed the complaint is also waiting for a response from the actor. On the professional front, the year 2019 has proved to be quite lucky for Akshay Kumar as he gave four back to back hits including Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. He also has some interesting projects coming up this year including Sooryavanshi, Laxxmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.

Credits :Times of India

