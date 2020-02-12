Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar performs the helicopter stunt on set like a pro; See pic

Last year in the month of June a still of Akshay Kumar hanging upside down from a helicopter and chasing Rohit Shetty, who speeds his bike on a runway was released.

, who was last seen in Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy shooting for Sooryavanshi. The actor will be seen playing the role of a cop after Rowdy Rathore in this Rohit Shetty directorial film. Akshay's character DCP Veer Sooryavanshi was revealed towards the end of Simmba which piqued the audiences interest already. Recently, a leaked video of Akshay and 's song from Sooryavanshi had surfaced on the internet which made the fans go crazy and eagerly wait for the song.

And now, we came across a BTS picture of Akshay performing a stunt from the helicopter. If you remember, last year in the month of June a still of Akshay hanging upside down from a helicopter and chasing Rohit Shetty, who speeds his bike on a runway was out. And today, we came across a BTS pic of the same scene. In this pic, shared by a fan, we can see Akki is hanging upside down from a helicopter but this time we can see that it is not an entire helicopter as shown in the pic that was uploaded in the month of June 2019. But hats off to the actor for performing this scary stunt like a pro.

Check out 's BTS pic from Sooryavanshi here:

From Akshay and Katrina's sizzling chemistry to and 's cameo, the film has been in the news for all the right reasons! Directed by Rohit Shetty and written by Sajid-Farhad, it is produced by Rohit Shetty, , Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta and is the fourth installment of Shetty's Police Universe. The film also stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena, while Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 27th March 2020.

