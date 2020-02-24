Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh & Ajay Devgn announce NEW release date; Trailer out on 2nd March
The next action-packed film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe is Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is all set to release a few days earlier than expected. The film will now release on 24th March and cash in on the Gudi Padwa holiday. The stars took to social media to make the announcement.
Ain't no time for crime 'coz Aa Rahi Hai Police! #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide on 24th March. Trailer out on 2nd March, 2020.
