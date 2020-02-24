Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh & Ajay Devgn announce NEW release date; Trailer out on 2nd March

The next action-packed film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe is Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi and it is all set to release a few days earlier than expected.

Pinkvilla Desk Written By 1955 reads Mumbai Published: February 24, 2020 09:10 am