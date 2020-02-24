  1. Home
Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh & Ajay Devgn announce NEW release date; Trailer out on 2nd March

The next action-packed film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe is Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi and it is all set to release a few days earlier than expected.
The next action-packed film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe is Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is all set to release a few days earlier than expected. The film will now release on 24th March and cash in on the Gudi Padwa holiday. The stars took to social media to make the announcement. 

