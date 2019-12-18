Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar REVEALS it was great to see Ranveer Singh jumping around and shoot with Ajay Devgn

Recently, Akshay Kumar wrapped up Sooryavanshi shoot. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn also joined in for the climax shoot. Here’s what Akshay has to say about the Simmba and Singham star.

One of the highly awaited films of next year is and starrer Sooryavanshi. The film is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe like Simmba and Singham. Recently, the shooting of the film was wrapped up and Rohit penned a note for Akshay, and . For the climax of Sooryavanshi, Akshay shot with Simmba aka Ranveer and Singham aka Ajay in Hyderabad. On the same day, Akshay also shared a photo on Instagram of Rohit’s three cop heroes.

Now, in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Akshay revealed what was the experience like of working with Ajay and Ranveer. Mentioning that Ranveer is like a kid in a candy shop, Akshay said that it was great to work with him and see him run around on the sets. Talking about Ajay, Akshay got nostalgic and remembered their film together, Insan. Akshay mentioned that Ajay and he have worked in many films together and one of the films, Rohit Shetty was the assistant.

Akshay said,“The last film Ajay and I worked on was Insan; it was great to shoot with him again. We started our careers together and did many films. Rohit was an assistant director on one of them. It’s great to see him running and jumping around.” Meanwhile, fans are eager to see Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi come together to fight crime in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The film also stars Sikander Kher, Gulshan Grover and Katrina Kaif. Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, is busy promoting his upcomig film Good Newwz. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani apart from Akshay, the film is about two couples whose lives get affected after a mix up o sperm at an IVF clinic. Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

