Sooryavanshi BO Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar starrer mints Rs 1.75 Cr; Continues to maintain good run

Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi, which released on November 5, 2021, continues to do well at the box office. It is the third week of the film. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer minted Rs 1.75 Crore on its third Monday as mentioned by Box Office India. The report also mentions that the drop is 45 percent on the third Monday. It is worth mentioning here that the film is among the first releases after the pandemic.

The Box Office India report says Sooryavanshi is heading for Rs 18 Crore. The film already has Rs 14 Crore net up with four days passed of the third week. The film has also beat Housefull 4 record to become the highest-grossing Akshay Kumar starrer in Mumbai circuit. Reportedly, the film is likely to enter Rs 200 Crore net. In the first week, the film collected Rs 1,20,36,00,000 and in the second week, it collected 45,60,00,000.

Sooryavanshi is the latest addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop drama. Apart from Khiladi Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film also has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh doing a cameo. On the other hand, Sooryavanshi also marks Akshay and Katrina’s seventh collaboration together after Namastey London, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan and Tees Maar Khan.

