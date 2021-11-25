Sooryavanshi BO Collection Day 21: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer continues with its strong run

Sooryavanshi, released on November 5, is still managing to pull the audience to theatres. The film which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is going strong at the ticket window. After its release, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and today, Satyameve Jayate 2 have been released, but both were not able to affect Sooryavanshi’s collection. As per the Box Office India portal, the film's overall collection is over 183 crore net.

To note, Sooryavanshi was the first big-ticket film that was released in theatres after cinema halls remained shut for a long time due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie was originally planned to be released in March 2020 but pandemic hit and its release was postponed. Rohit Shetty was quoted saying to PTI, “When all of this was happening, I knew people would come to the theatres. Someone had to take the first step. I knew I had to take the risk and now I think it was worth taking. It was not just about me but the livelihood of all those connected to the theatrical business.”

On Sunday, the action-drama collected Rs 5.33 crore and on Monday the figure was Rs 1.88 crore. The film also has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh doing a cameo. On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush. The trailer of the film has been released and it received an overwhelming response from the audience.

