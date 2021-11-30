Sooryavanshi BO Collection Day 27: Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif starrer inches closer to Rs 190 crore

Akshay Kumar is running high on the success of his recently released film Sooryavanshi. The film, whose release was postponed for the longest time, has been doing well at the Box Office. It released on November 5 in theatres and is still managing to woo the audiences. After Sooryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim: The Final Truth released but Rohit Shetty’s popularity remained unaffected. The cop drama also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Going by the Box Office report, the film is now inching closer to Rs 190 crore. Sooryavanshi collected in the first week- Rs 1,20,36,00,000, in the second week- Rs 45,60,00,000, in the third week- Rs 18,79,00,000 and on last Friday- Rs 75,00,000 approximate. On Saturday, the collection was Rs 1,40,00,000 and on Sunday - Rs 2,00,00,000. And in the fourth week, the film made it to Rs 4,75,00,000. The total is Rs 1,89,50,00,000 (which is close to Rs 190 crore.) Thus, making the action drama one of the highest-grossing films.

The first look posters featuring Akshay Kumar were unveiled in March 2019. The film also has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The trailer of the film is out and fans are loving it.

