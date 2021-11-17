Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar film zooms past Rs 150 cr mark, stays in the race for 200 cr

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi has been creating a lot of hype ever since it has released. The fact that this film managed to bring people back to the theatres itself made it a winner. Well, Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif starrer has been roaring at the box office and had recently crossed the 150 cr mark. Now with the way this film is still holding strong at the box office, that day is not far when the film will soon cross the Rs 200 cr mark as well. November 16th marked the second Tuesday for the film at the box office and it has collected approximately Rs 159 cr nett.

According to reports in Box Office India, Sooryavanshi’s Tuesday collection has seen an excellent collection in the Mumbai circuit, CP Berar, Nizam / Andhra and Bihar and these look like sustaining very well in week three even with a new release. Reportedly, the lifetime range of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer is estimated to be around Rs 185-200 cr net at the moment. But it is also said that if the third Friday holds strong then this range will go up and the film might reach the Rs 200 cr mark too.

Sooryavanshi might face tough competition at the box office with the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2 that will probably see its best collections in NCR but in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other mass circuits. Sooryavanshi has found immense appreciation in Maharashtra and Gujarat belt and this is allowing for the huge holiday period in Gujarat. Sooryavanshi is doing exceptionally well in Maharashtra. It is headed to a huge collection in the Mumbai circuit itself, which may even be in the top 10 of all times. Even if it does not make it to the top 10 list, Sooryavanshi’s collections will still be remarkable given that theatres are functioning with only 50 per cent occupancy in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The actioner is poised as Akshay’s 55th successful film of his career and his 33rd clean hit once it breezes past the Rs 175 crore net at the box office in its lifetime run.

Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif happens to be the fourth installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The film also features Singham Ajay Devgn and Simmba Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

