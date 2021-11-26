Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer stays strong even in 3rd week, mints Rs 18.50 cr

Sooryavanshi was the first film to have been released in the theatres and as expected it managed to pull a large audience to the theatres. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer has performed quite well at the box office and has still been going strong in its third week. Despite three other films of big stars having been released, Sooryavanshi has been giving tough competition to them. Currently audiences have a choice to watch between Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 and Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth.

According to reports in Box Office India, Sooryavanshi has seen an excellent third-week collection of 18.50 crore nett surpassing all Akshay Kumar releases in week three including Housefull 4 (16.27 crore) and Mission Mangal (14.53 crore). Despite having a new competitor, Satyameva Jayate 2 on Thursday, the collection did not drop much. The collections were down only in the 15% range on Thursday. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer has now collected Rs 184.50 cr net in three weeks and might see a further drop in the collection after Salman Khan starrer Antim is released today.

Now all eyes are on the third Friday’s collection of Sooryavanshi. If it can get 1 crore nett or more then it will remain on course for a 200 crore nett final total. Have you seen this Akshay and Katrina starrer yet? Do you think Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi will make it to the Rs 200 cr mark?

ALSO READ: Sooryavanshi BO Collection Day 20: Akshay Kumar starrer inches closer to Rs 200 Cr club; Collects Rs 18.50 Cr