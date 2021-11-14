Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer may cross the Rs 150 cr mark by Sunday night

Rohit Shetty’s film has been garnering a lot of appreciation ever since the film has hit the theatres. Be it the star cast or the action sequences, fans have been going gaga about everything. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer has brought people back to the theatres and it has been a good time for business as the Covid cases are also under control. This film has emerged as the 55th successful film (average or above) of Akshay Kumar’s career. The movie is still running in the cinema halls all across the country and it is poised to be the 33rd clean hit for Akshay Kumar once it breezes past the Rs 175 crore net at the box office in its lifetime run.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet, Sooryavanshi, that has completed 9 days of a successful run at the box office has managed to collect 137.84 crores as of now. The cop drama, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, collected ₹ 10.35 crore on Saturday alone. Sharing the film's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Sooryavanshi(week 2) jumps again on (second) Saturday ... A double digit figure on Saturday gives hope of cruising past ₹ 150 crore mark by Sunday night (Day 10) ... Will be interesting to see if it hits double century [Rs 200 cr]... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr. Total: ₹ 137.84 crore."

Take a look:

#Sooryavanshi [Week 2] JUMPS AGAIN on [second] Sat… A DOUBLE DIGIT figure on Sat gives hope of cruising past ₹ 150 cr mark by Sun night [Day 10]… Will be interesting to see if it hits DOUBLE CENTURY [₹ 200 cr]… Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr. Total: ₹ 137.84 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/sodPd2lQ5m — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2021

The film has been doing well in Gujarat and Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, only 50% occupancy is allowed owing to the pandemic.

To note, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The action film’s theatrical release was postponed twice due to the pandemic. Sooryavanshi’s first song, Aila Re Aillaa, was released on October 21 and became the most viewed song in 24 hours. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. They would be reprising the role of Simmba and Singham respectively. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

