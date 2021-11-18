Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer’s 2nd Wednesday collection drops by 15%, reaches 162.50 cr mark

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi has been creating a lot of hype ever since it has released. The fact that this film managed to bring people back to the theatres itself made it a winner. Well, Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif starrer has been roaring at the box office and had recently crossed the 150 cr mark. Everyone is expecting the film to cross the Rs 200 cr mark but it looks like the collection slowed down on the second Wednesday by approximately 10-15%.

Talking about the second Wednesday’s collection of Sooryavanshi, it did well again with Rs 3.50 cr net approx. This has taken the total collection of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer to Rs 162.50 cr net. Trade analysts are expecting a similar trend on Thursday as well. But what would be worth noting would be the collection on a Friday after Bunty Aur Babli 2 releases. Reportedly, the lifetime range of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer is estimated to be around Rs 185-200 cr net at the moment. But it is also said that if the third Friday holds strong then this range will go up and the film might reach the Rs 200 cr mark too.

Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif happens to be the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The film also features Singham Ajay Devgn and Simmba Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

