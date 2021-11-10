Sooryavanshi box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif’s entertainer mints Rs 102.81 crore

Updated on Nov 10, 2021
   
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has put a good show on the fifth day. The action drama is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. It has recorded good numbers at the box office as the film has crossed the 100 crore mark. Reportedly, it has now become the first film to cross a century since Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which released in January 2020.

The film collected Rs 102.81 crore on Tuesday. Akshay Kumar starrer had recorded a Sunday figure of Rs 27.50 crore. Reportedly, the box office figures on the first day had suggested that this cop thriller will record a healthy trend at the ticket window over the next 10 days to put up a solid total. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “#Sooryavanshi is NOT OUT… Continues to attract substantial footfalls even on weekdays, especially in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat… Eyes ₹ 120 cr total in Week 1 Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 102.81 cr.”

As mentioned by other websites, as Sooryavanshi enters the 100 Crore club, with that, Akshay Kumar has now scored his 15th century at the box office. Reportedly, Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 1 collection was- Rs 39.50 crore, Day 2 - Rs 37.26 crore, Day 3 - Rs 39.92 crore. 

Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, as Simmba and Singham, are seen doing cameos in the film. Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist in the film.

