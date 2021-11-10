Sooryavanshi box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif’s entertainer mints Rs 102.81 crore
The film collected Rs 102.81 crore on Tuesday. Akshay Kumar starrer had recorded a Sunday figure of Rs 27.50 crore. Reportedly, the box office figures on the first day had suggested that this cop thriller will record a healthy trend at the ticket window over the next 10 days to put up a solid total. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “#Sooryavanshi is NOT OUT… Continues to attract substantial footfalls even on weekdays, especially in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat… Eyes ₹ 120 cr total in Week 1 Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 102.81 cr.”
As mentioned by other websites, as Sooryavanshi enters the 100 Crore club, with that, Akshay Kumar has now scored his 15th century at the box office. Reportedly, Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 1 collection was- Rs 39.50 crore, Day 2 - Rs 37.26 crore, Day 3 - Rs 39.92 crore.
#Sooryavanshi is NOT OUT… Continues to attract substantial footfalls even on weekdays, especially in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat… Eyes ₹ 120 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 102.81 cr. biz. pic.twitter.com/QtAjvENLLp— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2021
Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, as Simmba and Singham, are seen doing cameos in the film. Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist in the film.
