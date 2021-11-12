Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer set to cross Rs 200 crore mark

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer cop drama Sooryavanshi has been managing to entertain the audience a lot. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, waited for a long time to release in theatres but ever since it got released, it has been doing wonders at the box office. The film has been ruling the ticket window for the last six days and has already crossed 100 crore club. Well, the new achievement is also lined up as the film holds uptight on the seventh day then it crossed Rs 200 crore mark.

Fans are eagerly flocking the theatres to watch Sooryanvanshi. Rohit Shetty's directorial is the fourth film from Shetty's cop universe. Reportedly, on Day 7, the film's overall box office collection reached Rs 174.65 crore. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "#Sooryavanshi WW Box Office Day 1 - 39.50 cr Day 2 - 37.26 cr Day 3 - 39.92 cr Day 4 - 21.89 cr Day 5 - 19.13 cr Day 6 - 16.95 cr Total - 174.65 cr #AkshayKumar #KatrinaKaif #RanveerSingh #AjayDevgn (sic).”

The film has been doing well in Gujarat and Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, only 50% occupancy is allowed owing to the pandemic.

To note, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The action film’s theatrical release was postponed twice due to the pandemic. Sooryavanshi’s first song, Aila Re Aillaa, was released on October 21 and became the most viewed song in 24 hours. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.