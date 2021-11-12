Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer set to cross Rs 200 crore mark
Fans are eagerly flocking the theatres to watch Sooryanvanshi. Rohit Shetty's directorial is the fourth film from Shetty's cop universe. Reportedly, on Day 7, the film's overall box office collection reached Rs 174.65 crore. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "#Sooryavanshi WW Box Office Day 1 - 39.50 cr Day 2 - 37.26 cr Day 3 - 39.92 cr Day 4 - 21.89 cr Day 5 - 19.13 cr Day 6 - 16.95 cr Total - 174.65 cr #AkshayKumar #KatrinaKaif #RanveerSingh #AjayDevgn (sic).”
The film has been doing well in Gujarat and Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, only 50% occupancy is allowed owing to the pandemic.
To note, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The action film’s theatrical release was postponed twice due to the pandemic. Sooryavanshi’s first song, Aila Re Aillaa, was released on October 21 and became the most viewed song in 24 hours. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.
