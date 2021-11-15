Sooryavanshi Box officer Report Day 10: Akshay Kumar’s cop drama crosses Rs 150 mark during second weekend

Akshay Kumar came with a perfect Diwali gift for his fans this year as his much awaited Sooryavanshi had hit the screens early this month. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and has opened up rave reviews. And after setting the box office on fire since the first day, Sooryavanshi continues to create a buzz at the ticket windows. And now, as per a recent update, the movie has crossed the Rs 150 mark in the second weekend.

According to a report published in Box office India, Sooryavanshi had a stupendous second weekend. Although the second Sunday witnessed a 50% dip in the collection, it continues to maintain a decent hold at the box office. Reportedly, the cop drama has reportedly made a collection of around Rs 34-35 cr nett on Sunday which has taken the total collection to around Rs 155 crore nett. Meanwhile, the collections on Monday might witness a slight drop but will be on line to make it to Rs 200 cr nett. However, given the fact that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is releasing this week, it will be interesting to see how far Sooryavanshi will go.

Talking about Sooryavanshi, the cop drama also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in a cameo and Katrina Kaif in the load apart from Akshay. While Akshay played the titular role, Ajay and Ranveer were seen playing the roles of Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao respectively. To note, Sooryavanshi also marks Akshay’s first collaboration with Rohit Shetty.

