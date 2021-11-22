Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty opens up on his struggle; Says used to walk ‘two hours in the sun’

Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful directors in the history of Hindi cinema. The filmmaker has delivered many mighty successful films including the ‘Golmaal’ franchise, ‘Chennai Express’, and his massive cop universe including three popular characters now Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Rohit is a son of an action director and ventured into behind the scenes of the Hindi film industry with Ajay Devgn’s debut film ‘Phool aur Kaante’ as an assistant. Rohit now completed nearly 30 years in the film industry.

In a recent chat with Curly Tales, Rohit candidly spoke about his struggle days as an assistant before he made it to the director’s chair. Rohit said that he used to get Rs 35 for a day’s work. Rohit said, “It was not an easy journey actually. People think that since I'm from the film industry it must have been easy for me. When I started working, I used to get just ₹35. Many times it happened that I had to choose between food and travel. Sometimes I had to miss food and sometimes travel. I also started walking on the set."

Rohit added by saying, “We were staying in Santa Cruz and then we shifted to Dahisar, to my grandmother's house. Financially there were a lot of crises at that time so we didn't have a house to stay. My grandmother used to stay in Dahisar, it was very far. Then I started walking. I used to walk from Malad to Andheri, many times. It used to take me one and a half, two hours in the sun. I know the lanes so now when I tell my driver 'Take this route, not that', he looks at me in the rearview mirror 'How does he know, was he a thief before?'."

