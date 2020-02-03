Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif endorses Swachh Bharat on the sets; Akshay Kumar shoots a video to tease her

Katrina Kaif turns the brand ambassador for Swachh Bharat on the sets of Sooryavanshi, while Akshay Kumar records it and has a big laugh.

and will be seen reuniting on the screen once again in Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi, 10 years after their last film Tees Maar Khan. The duo has given many blockbusters such as Namastey London, Singh is Kingg, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and more and fans can't wait to see them teaming up once again. Being the fourth installment in Rohit Shetty's police universe, Sooryavanshi will carry forward the filmmaker's legacy in cop films. It all began with starrer Singham and after having received a thunderous response from the viewers, Rohit Shetty turned it into a franchise.

While 's discipline and punctuality on the sets is known by us, we are also aware of his fun banters and jokes with co-stars. The actor knows how to keep things light balance between work and fun. On hearing the news of Akki reuniting with Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi, fans were kind of looking forward to his pranks and jokes. Recently, the actor shot a video of Katrina Kaif on the sets of Sooryavanshi, where she is seen cleaning the floor with a broom. As Kat endorses Swachh Bharat on the sets, Akshay leaves no stone unturned to tease her.

Speaking of the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, heading the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Sooryavashi is the extension of Rohit Shetty's cop series. Akki's character was introduced towards the end in Rohit's last film starrer Simmba. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen in a cameo role, reprising their characters Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao. The film is slated for Match 27, 2020 release.

