Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif opts for traditional attire, Rohit Shetty looks dapper during film promotions

Excitement is in the air ever since the much-awaited Rohit Shetty cop universe got its release date finalised for Diwali 2021. The movie, which was slated to release last year, was postponed twice for release owing to the COVID 19 pandemic in the country. However, as things started getting back to normal, the filmmaker announced the release date for his film. Starring Akshay as Veer Sooryavanshi and Katrina Kaif as his wife, Sooryavanshi’s shoot began this year in Bangkok and later moved to Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Apart from Akshay and Katrina, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also be seen doing a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s directorial. Now, as the movie’s release date is approaching, the star cast is leaving no stones unturned to promote Sooryavanshi. Keeping up with the trajectory, on Thursday, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty were spotted promoting their upcoming film. While Katrina looked gorgeous in a traditional outfit, Rohit opted for the classy formals. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as they spotted Katrina and Rohit promoting their film.

Take a look:

In September, Rohit along with several other filmmakers had met CM Thackeray to discuss the re-opening of theatres in Maharashtra. Post the meeting, it was announced that theatres will reopen in the state from October 22. Following this, Rohit announced that Sooryavanshi will be releasing on Diwali. “Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI… AA RAHI HAI POLICE…,” shared Rohit.