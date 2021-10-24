Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif's hilarious video of Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty's Sunday enthusiasm is unmissable

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is just a few days away from release and the team will start promotions today. Given that Akshay Kumar is in the lead role, the actor's promotion schedule will be kick starting early morning. On Sunday, Katrina Kaif, who is the film's female lead, took to Instagram to announce that they are kick starting Sooryavanshi promotions today.

However, Katrina did it with a hilarious video. In the video, Katrina starts off by saying that they are starting Sooryavanshi promotions today and that she has never seen Akshay and Rohit Shetty so excited. The actress revealed that they are raring to go and then goes on to pan the camera towards Rohit and Akshay.

While Rohit can be seen sitting and staring outside the window, Akshay can be seen sleeping on Rohit Shetty's lap. The duo then realise they are on camera and hilariously tell Katrina to stop recording. Akshay says, "Katrina don't record we have a reputation to maintain."

They then go on to run and Akshay even trips and falls on camera. Katrina captioned the video, "Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first day promotions together @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar #sooryavanshiintheatres #sundayvibes #sooryavanshi NOV 5th."

Check out Katrina Kaif's video below:

The team of Sooryavanshi recently dropped the upbeat track of Aila Re AilLaa featuring the other star cops of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Singham will be starring in cameo roles in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Akshay Kumar drops BTS of Aila Re Aillaa with Ranveer Singh and it is the perfect dose of laughter