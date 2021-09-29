Akshay’s Sooryavanshi to Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood is set to entertain in every genre till 2022

We know that these 2 years have been really tough for the movie buffs as due to the COVID-19 situation theatres were shut. Many filmmakers had kept their movies on hold as they wanted only big-screen releases for their films. Now that the Maharashtra government announced the re-opening of theatres it seems like the filmmakers have set out on a race to announce their films. It is going to be raining films this year and the coming year. Well, movie lovers, Bollywood has got a movie for every age group and in almost every genre for your entertainment. All you have to do is sit back, relax and just go through our list as we classify the films into their respective genres for you to mark on your calendars.

ROMANCE

Bhavai

This film marks the Bollywood debut of Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi and he is paired opposite Aindrita Ray. The film is set to release on October 22, 2021.

Tadap

This film marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. He is paired opposite Tara Sutaria. Tadap is a remake of the Telugu film RX 100 and it is slated to release on December 3, 2021.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

This film starring Aayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor is an upcoming romantic drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 10, 2021.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer film is a Pan-India film that is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. It is a big-budget film and will hit the theatres on January 14, 2022.

ACTION

Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty style action is one of the most loved in this genre. Sooryavanshi starring and is one of the most-awaited films and will release on November 5, 2021.

Satyameva Jayate 2

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see John Abraham in a double role. He is paired opposite Divya Khosla Kumar and the film is slated to release on November 26, 2021.

Mayday

The action-thriller film Mayday is produced by and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Devgn himself in lead roles. This film will release on April 29, 2022.

Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff and his action is loved a lot by fans. The sequel of his debut film stars Tara Sutaria opposite Shroff and will release on May 6, 2022.

Ganapath

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are paired opposite each other in this action-packed movie and it will release on December 23, 2022.

Vikram Vedha Remake

and will be seen for the first time in 19 years in the Hindi remake of this superhit Tamil film. This Hindi remake will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

KGF Chapter 2

KGF made everyone a big fan of Yash and fans have been waiting for the sequel of this Pan-India film. KGF Chapter 2 that also stars Sanjay Dutt and in pivotal roles will release on April 14, 2022.

Bachchan Pandey ’s rugged looks have already been creating a lot of hype. This film stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Akshay Kumar and it will hit the theatres on March 4, 2022.

SPORTS DRAMA & BIOPIC

83

The starrer film is a biopic of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. It also stars and it will release on December 24, 2021.

Jersey

After Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is all set to star in yet another remake of a South film of the same name. Jersey is slated to release on December 31, 2021.

COMEDY & DRAMA

Bunty Aur Babli 2

This film is a sequel to the superhit film Bunty Aur Bali and has an ensemble vast of Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. This film will hit the theatres on November 19, 2021.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

This Ranveer Singh starrer film is a social-comedy and will release on February 25, 2022.

Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer will release on August 11, 2022.

Laal Singh Chaddha and Kareena Kapoor starrer film is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump and will hit the theatres on February 11, 2022.

HISTORY & MYTHOLOGY

Adipurush

Adipurush is an Indian mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas, Sunny Singh, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan and it will release on August 11, 2022.

Ram Setu

Ram Set starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha will hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

Prithviraj Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhilar starrer film is an upcoming historical action drama and will release on January 21, 2022. Shamshera and Vaani Kapoor starrer much-awaited period action drama will release on March 18, 2022.

HORROR-COMEDY Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer is all set to release on March 25, 2022.

Which film are you eagerly waiting for? Tell us in the comments section below.

