Akshay’s Sooryavanshi to Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood is set to entertain in every genre till 2022
We know that these 2 years have been really tough for the movie buffs as due to the COVID-19 situation theatres were shut. Many filmmakers had kept their movies on hold as they wanted only big-screen releases for their films. Now that the Maharashtra government announced the re-opening of theatres it seems like the filmmakers have set out on a race to announce their films. It is going to be raining films this year and the coming year. Well, movie lovers, Bollywood has got a movie for every age group and in almost every genre for your entertainment. All you have to do is sit back, relax and just go through our list as we classify the films into their respective genres for you to mark on your calendars.
ROMANCE
Bhavai
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
This film starring Aayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor is an upcoming romantic drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 10, 2021.
Radhe Shyam
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer film is a Pan-India film that is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. It is a big-budget film and will hit the theatres on January 14, 2022.
ACTION
Sooryavanshi
Rohit Shetty style action is one of the most loved in this genre. Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is one of the most-awaited films and will release on November 5, 2021.
Satyameva Jayate 2
Fans have been eagerly waiting to see John Abraham in a double role. He is paired opposite Divya Khosla Kumar and the film is slated to release on November 26, 2021.
The action-thriller film Mayday is produced by Ajay Devgn and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Devgn himself in lead roles. This film will release on April 29, 2022.
Heropanti 2
SPORTS DRAMA & BIOPIC
83
Jersey
After Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is all set to star in yet another remake of a South film of the same name. Jersey is slated to release on December 31, 2021.
COMEDY & DRAMA
Bunty Aur Babli 2
Jayeshbhai Jordaar
This Ranveer Singh starrer film is a social-comedy and will release on February 25, 2022.
HISTORY & MYTHOLOGY
Adipurush
HORROR-COMEDY
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Which film are you eagerly waiting for? Tell us in the comments section below.
ALSO READ: Mumbai rain or sunshine, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan keep up with Pilates session in style; PHOTOS