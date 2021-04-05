Sooryavanshi: Makers postpone the release of Akshay Kumar starrer owing to significant rise in COVID 19 cases

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, was slated to release in April this year.

It hasn’t been long when had made the headlines for his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi after the makers has announced the new release date for the movie. The much talked about cop drama by Rohit Shetty, which was initially expected to release in March 2020, was postponed due to COVID 19 pandemic and was now slated to release on April 30 this year. However, given the rise in COVID 19 cases across the country, the Sooryavanshi makers have once again decided to postpone the release of the movie.

Credits :Pinkvilla

