Sooryavanshi makes an impression at New York's Times Square as Akshay, Ranveer & Ajay take over

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 08:57 PM IST  |  40.3K
   
Sooryavanshi makes an impression at New York's Times Square as Akshay, Ranveer & Ajay take over
Sooryavanshi makes an impression at New York's Times Square as Akshay, Ranveer & Ajay take over.
Advertisement

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is just days away from release and the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif action drama is all set to take the theatres by storm. While this will be third major film in Shetty's cop universe after Singham and Simmba, Rohit Shetty is making sure to go all out and promote the film. 

With Sooryavanshi promotions already taking place across Mumbai and India, the promotions have now gone international. On Monday, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh made way to New York City's Times Square billboard. The billboard featured the three actors in their cop avatars. 

Dharma's official handle shared the Sooryavanshi Times Square billboard and captioned it, "#Sooryavanshi takes over Times Square! Releasing on 5th November. #4DaysToSooryavanshi #BackToCinemas." 

Check it out: 

Sooryavanshi is all set to arrive on 5 November in theatres across India. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that over 3200 screens have been allotted for the action-packed entertainer in India. The film releases on the day post Diwali, and it’s poised to take a rock-solid start at the ticket window with Maharashtra and Gujarat running to packed capacity. 

The Sooryavanshi team has already promoted the film on television shows such as Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati and Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture. 

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif aces 'Side Wala Swag' just like Sooryavanshi co star Akshay Kumar 

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All