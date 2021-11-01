Sooryavanshi makes an impression at New York's Times Square as Akshay, Ranveer & Ajay take over.

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is just days away from release and the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif action drama is all set to take the theatres by storm. While this will be third major film in Shetty's cop universe after Singham and Simmba, Rohit Shetty is making sure to go all out and promote the film.

With Sooryavanshi promotions already taking place across Mumbai and India, the promotions have now gone international. On Monday, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh made way to New York City's Times Square billboard. The billboard featured the three actors in their cop avatars.

Dharma's official handle shared the Sooryavanshi Times Square billboard and captioned it, "#Sooryavanshi takes over Times Square! Releasing on 5th November. #4DaysToSooryavanshi #BackToCinemas."

Sooryavanshi is all set to arrive on 5 November in theatres across India. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that over 3200 screens have been allotted for the action-packed entertainer in India. The film releases on the day post Diwali, and it’s poised to take a rock-solid start at the ticket window with Maharashtra and Gujarat running to packed capacity.

The Sooryavanshi team has already promoted the film on television shows such as Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati and Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture.

