Sooryavanshi: Neena Gupta OPTS out of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer? Find Out

A highly anticipated film of 2020 is and starrer Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is a part of his cop universe and will star Akshay as Veer Sooryavanshi. The shooting of the film had kicked off this year in Bangkok where Akshay had shot for action scenes for the same. The film also had to star Neena Gupta as Akshay’s mother. However, now reports are coming in that the Badhaai Ho actress might have stepped out of the film.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Neena was informed by the makers that her track as a mother wasn’t fitting into the flow of the film. Since the story of Sooryavanshi majorly focuses of Akshay and Katrina’s roles, development of Neena’s character didn’t go as planned. As per the report, when the makers discussed this with the Badhaai Ho actress, she understood the situation and decided to step out from the film. Also, the actress didn’t have any bad feelings about the same and also joked with Rohit about writing a role for her in his next film.

A source told the daily, "After filming with her for few days, the makers realised that her track was not fitting seamlessly into the larger narrative. The story revolves around Akshay and Katrina's characters, with the former essaying the role of a brave cop. When it was conveyed to Neenaji that her part wouldn't be etched out as well as they had hoped, she understood the dilemma and bowed out of the film. She joked with Rohit that he will have to make up for this by offering her a role in his next."

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta will be seen next in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga with , Jassie Gill. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020. Apart from this, Neena will also be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and will be paired with Gajraj Rao in the same. The film releases on February 21, 2020. Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

