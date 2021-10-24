Sooryavanshi New Poster Out: Akshay Kumar’s killer looks will pierce right into your heart

Ever since Sooryavanshi was announced, fans are too excited to witness another police drama on the silver screen. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are all set to make all their fans entertain them with their Jodi once again. Well, the best part about this Rohit Shetty film is that it also stars Singham Ajay Devgn and Simmba Ranveer Singh. As we are nearing the release of the film yet another poster featuring Akshay has been released and we bet, Akshay’s killer looks will pierce right into your hearts.

In the new poster that was released today, we can see Akshay Kumar’s close up face and a little bit of his uniform can be seen. His intense looks can easily make anyone scared. Below his close-up face, we can see Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Khiladi Kumar walking with their revolvers in hand. On the poster, it is written, “This Diwali bring your family back to the cinemas.” We bet this new poster will get all you guys excited for the movie and it would be difficult for you to wait till the release.

Take a look:

Apart from Akshay and Katrina, the film also stars Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher, Niharica Raizada and others. Earlier the movie was to release on March 24, 2020, but got postponed because of the pandemic. The Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer was awarded a U/A certificate with zero cuts on October 18 and is of 2 hours and 25 minutes duration.

In September, Rohit along with several other filmmakers had met CM Thackeray to discuss the re-opening of theatres in Maharashtra. Post the meeting, it was announced that theatres will reopen in the state from October 22. Following this, Rohit announced that Sooryavanshi will be releasing on Diwali.

