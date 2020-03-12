Sooryavanshi postponed INDEFINITELY announces Rohit Shetty amid Coronavirus scare

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Director Rohit Shetty announced on Thursday that his upcoming film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has been postponed indefinitely.

It reads, "Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience..We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID – 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience...And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right...After all, safety comes first...Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong...We shall pull through this...-Team SOORYAVANSHI."

The fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Sooryavanshi had garnered a massive buzz and fans were waiting with bated breath for the film's release. The coronavirus outbreak has majorly impacted the movie business as it was announced on Thursday evening that theatres in Delhi will be shut till March 31. It is no secret that the Delhi/NCR circuit is one of the biggest contributors to a movie's box office. With the Delhi theatres shutting until the end of this month, movies like Angrezi Medium and Sooryavanshi are bound to suffer.

