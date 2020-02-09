Sooryavanshi: Ranveer Singh is excited as Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn participate in police marathon

As Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn participated in the Maharashtra Police International Marathon today, Ranveer Singh couldn’t keep calm about the same.

Director Rohit Shetty, who is known for his impressive cop drama like Singham franchise and Simmba, has extended his cop universe with his next directorial Sooryavanshi. Starring in the lead, the movie has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Interestingly, Sooryavanshi will also feature and in a cameo. While the fans are looking forward to this action packed cop drama, the Sooryanvanshi team grabbed the eyeballs after they participated in the Maharashtra Police International Marathon today.

Rohit shared a picture of himself with Ajay and Akshay from the event as the trio was dressed in identical black t-shirts with the caption “Aa Rahi Hai Police”. Although Ranveer was not a part of the marathon, he was quite excited about Sooryavanshi team’s participation in the event. This was evident from the Gully Boy actor’s comment on the Rohit’s post from the event. Ranveer, who will be reprising his role of Sangram Bhalerao in Sooryavanshi, commented, “Aa Raha Hai ZalZala” following by sparking emoticons.

Take a look at Ranveer’s reaction to Akshay, Ajay and Rohit’s participating in the police marathon:

Interestingly, the Padmaavat star gave the marathon a miss given his ongoing vacation with wife to an unknown destination. Talking about Sooryavanshi, the movie will mark Akshay’s first collaboration with Rohit Shetty and the actor-director are quite excited about working together. Also starring in the lea, the cop drama is slated to release on March 27 this year.

Credits :Instagram

