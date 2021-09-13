Sooryavanshi: Ranveer Singh praises Gulshan Grover’s performance in Akshay Kumar starrer: Badman is back

Gulshan Grover and are costarring in Akshay Kumar-led Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty directorial has delayed the release date twice and the makers have not announced the new date. Mega venture Sooryavanshi is a part of the extended cop universe that includes films like Singham, Singham 2, and Simmba. Ranveer Singh will be reprising his role of inspector Sangram Bhalerao in Sooryavanshi. will also be making an entrance as Singham. The film also stars and Jackie Shroff in leading parts. Rohit Shetty has finished filming another venture with Ranveer Singh titled ‘Cirkus’ which costars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Gulshan Grover took to Twitter and mentioned that Ranveer Singh praised his act in Sooryavanshi upon a meet at ’s residence. Gulshan wrote, “Thanx chotte bhai @RanveerOfficial for conveying you Love my acting in #Sooryavanshi ‘Badman is back..your intense eyes and that Voice.I love confrontation scenes of you and Akshay sir’ meeting you today at brother Akki’s @akshaykumar home and these comments will remain with me!”

Take a look at the tweet:

Thanx chotte bhai @RanveerOfficial for conveying you Love my acting in #Sooryavanshi “Badman is back..your intense eyes and that Voice.I love confrontation scenes of you and Akshay sir”meeting you today at brother Akki’s @akshaykumar home and these comments will remain with me! pic.twitter.com/VMVmT9i0pb — Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG) September 10, 2021

Earlier in this year, Gulshan Grover had spoken to Hindustan Times about the release of Sooryavanshi. He said, “The very first thought in my mind post the decision (of delaying the release), was the safety of the viewers. We are also one of them, and would have to go to theatres to promote the film. It was a very good decision therefore. But for the film to get postponed exactly a year after last March, is very heartbreaking. Looking at this situation, it seems theatres will not open soon. Even if they do, the public will not come back so soon”.

