Sooryavanshi Release: As Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer gets preponed, fans trend #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is all set to release on March 24, 2020, instead of March 27, 2020. The preponement announcement left Akshay and Rohit Shetty’s fans excited. Check out the Twitter reactions.

Monday began a happy note for , and Rohit Shetty fans as the stars of the cop universe got together to announce the new and preponed release date of Sooryavanshi. Yes, Sooryavanshi will not hit the screens on March 24, 2020, and not on March 27, 2020. The announcement was made with a cute video of kids announcing with , and that a day ahead of the festival of Gudi Padwa, Sooryavanshi will release on March 24, 2020, from 6 PM onwards in theatres in Mumbai.

Akshay, Ranveer, Katrina, Ajay, Rohit and shared the adorable video announcement and left fans in awe. Since then, Twitterati have been trending #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch to celebrate the arrival of yet another daring and brave cop of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Many users were elated about the fact that Akshay and Katrina starrer will release ahead of the festival and it will surely have a great impact on the box office collections of the cop caper. Akshay and Katrina also shared that the trailer of Sooryavanshi will arrive on March 2, 2020.

A user wrote, “The blockbuster star coming with another blockbuster show.. #aarahihaipolice this march in your nearest theatre so get ready for action.” Another wrote, “mehnat ka fal milta he hai , banda din raat mehnat krke movies bana raha hai aur sabse badi baat achi movies bana raha h . All the best paaji @akshaykumar, I wish sooryavanshi will be your biggest hit Folded hands #sooryavanshion24thmarch.”

mehnat ka fal milta he hai , banda din raat mehnat krke movies bana raha hai aur sabse badi baat achi movies bana raha h . All the best paaji @akshaykumar , I wish sooryavanshi will be your biggest hit #sooryavanshion24thmarch — तूफान का देवता (@iStormbreaker_) February 24, 2020

Bodyguard of #Sooryavanshi. This scenes will makes screen on fire on theatres! #AkshayKumar in the middle of this fighting Sequence. Sure shot Blockbuster.Highest Grossing movie in the Cop Universe. #Sooravanshi makes screen on #sooryavanshion24thmarch

AA RAHI HAI POLICE pic.twitter.com/4oNSyLkqul — Rahul Wadhwani (@WadhwaniRahul1) February 24, 2020

Check out guys So much excited for Blockbuster movie of 2020. Gear up for full entertainment & masti#SooryavanshiOn24thMarch — It's (@IAafat_) February 24, 2020

#sooryavanshion24thmarch

'Aa Rahi Hai Police'

Box-Office be ready, Biggest Action Hero of Bollywood @akshaykumar and biggest action director #RohitShetty is coming..

The iconic pair of #AkshayKumar and #KatrinaKaif is back.

It is going to be bloody hell osm. — RajaRahul (@Rajarahulsingh) February 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the shooting of the film has been done in Bangkok, Goa, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The film will also star Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher, and Vivaan Bhatena. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. Sooryavanshi will also have the Mohra song Tip Tip Barsa Pani recreated by Akshay and Katrina. The trailer will arrive on March 2, 2020 and the film releases on March 24, 2020.

