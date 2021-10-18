Sooryavanshi’s first song ‘Aila Re Aila’ ft Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & Ranveer Singh to drop on THIS date

Ever since Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi has been announced fans cannot wait for the release of the film. The movie that has been getting delayed to hit the theatre is now finally ready for the fans. Well, with the trailer we all know that this film will bring together Singham Ajay Devgn and Simmba Ranveer Singh along with Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar in one frame. Well, if that was not exciting enough then the news that we are going to reveal now will surely get you jumping with joy. The 1st song of the film titled ‘Aila Re Aila’ is all set to release on October 21 and this will feature all three actors shaking a leg in this one.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share this information with all the fans who are eagerly waiting for Sooryavanshi. In his tweet he wrote, “'SOORYAVANSHI' BEGINS PROMOTIONS... FIRST SONG ON 21 OCT... After the release date announcement, Team #Sooryavanshi will kickstart the promotions by launching the first song - 'Aila Re Aila' - on 21 Oct... Song features #AkshayKumar, #AjayDevgn and #RanveerSingh.”

Take a look:

'SOORYAVANSHI' BEGINS PROMOTIONS... FIRST SONG ON 21 OCT... After the release date announcement, Team #Sooryavanshi will kickstart the promotions by launching the first song - 'Aila Re Aila' - on 21 Oct... Song features #AkshayKumar, #AjayDevgn and #RanveerSingh. pic.twitter.com/PJ482kgcfy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2021

It was only yesterday that Katrina Kaif took away everyone’s breath by stunning in a white figure-hugging dress as she geared up for the promotions of Sooryavanshi. We are sure that the news of this first song must have gotten all the fans super excited for the film already.

The film starring Akshay and Katrina in the lead has been pending for release since 2020. Now, it is all set to release on Diwali.

