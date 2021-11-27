Sooryavanshi’s total Box Office collection reaches Rs 185 cr on Friday; Satyameva Jayate 2 sees huge decline

It is a great time for all movie lovers as there are big films to choose from in the theatres. From Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2, John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 and Salman Khan starrer Antim: The Final Truth, fans can make a varied choice. Reportedly, if the box office collection of all these films are compared then Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is performing the best.

According to reports in Box Office India Satyameva Jayate 2, which did not start well, saw a huge decline on day 2. This decline was expected as Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth was released the next day. Satyameva Jayate 2 minted Rs. 1.75-2 crore nett range. The big multiplexes of metros saw huge drops of 50% but pockets like Gujarat, CP Berar and Bihar saw lesser drops ranging from 10% to 30%. Reports say that it might be difficult for the film to get back on the same level as day 1 on Sunday.

Talking about Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, it is still having a stronghold at the box office. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer collected well on its fourth Friday as well despite having competition from 2 new releases. The film collected in the 80-85 lakh nett range to take its total over 185 crore nett. The drop is around 25% from the day before. Now only time will tell if Sooryavanshi is able to make it to the Rs 200 cr club or not.

