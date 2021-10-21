Sooryavanshi song Aila Re Aillaa: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn are a triple bonanza on dance floor

After dropping a fun teaser on social media of Sooryavanshi song Aila Re Aillaa, the makers have released the full track today and well, it will leave all Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn fans impressed. Featuring Rohit Shetty's leads from his cop universe, Aila Re Aillaa is an out and out fun party song that will compel you to groove. On Wednesday, Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer had shared a glimpse of their fun in Sooryavanshi's first song and left fans excited.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ajay Devgn shared the song and wrote, "Set your festive mood because Aila Re Aillaa Sooryavanshi Aila!" In the video, we get to see all three cops from Rohit Shetty's universe, Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi, groove together. The peppy beats of the song clubbed with Ranveer, Akshay and Ajay's fun banter and killer moves make for one amazing party song. Aila Re Aillaa has been sung by Daler Mehndi, music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed. While we are ready to party with this track, watching Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh together in this song is just adding to the excitement for the film.

Take a look:

As soon as the song was released, fans of Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi aka Ranveer, Ajay and Akshay took to social media to trend 'Aila Re Aillaa'. Many loved the energy of the track and Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay's fun dance moves.

Talking about Sooryavanshi, the film has been pending for release since March 2020. Just before the release of the film, the nation went into a COVID 19 lockdown and theatres were shut down for a long time. It was just a few weeks ago that CM Uddhav Thackeray announced the reopening of cinemas after meeting with Rohit and other filmmakers from the industry. Sooryavanshi's trailer showcased Akshay in a power-packed cop avatar as he joined Rohit's cop universe. It also stars Katrina Kaif with Akshay. It is now slated to release in theatres on November 5, 2021.

Also Read|Sooryavanshi song Aila Re Aillaa Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn come together for first track