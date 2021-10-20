Sooryavanshi song Aila Re Aillaa Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn come together for first track

Ahead of the release of Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar has kicked off the promotions of the much awaited cop-drama today. The superstar shared a teaser of the first song from the film, Aila Re Aillaa featuring him with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay will be seen as Sooryavanshi, Simmba and Singham in the song that promises to be a party anthem for Diwali. The teaser showcases how the cops come together to have a 'blast' and celebrate.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay dropped the teaser and wrote, "This Diwali come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November Here’s a teaser of the celebration in store. #AilaReAillaa, song out tomorrow!" The song is all set to drop tomorrow. The power-packed teaser certainly leaves you excited with the sound of the signature drums, the roar of a lion in the background. Also, Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay in their cop avatars seem to be having a gala time in the song.

Take a look:

Recently, Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif also kicked off promotions in the city together. They headed to the sets of Ranveer Singh's show, The Big Picture and shot for it together. Fans of Akshay, Katrina and Rohit Shetty had been demanding that they kick off promotions for the cop-drama that is all set to release in theatres on Diwali. Now, the makers are all set to promote the film with the first song coming out tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi had been pending for release since March 2020. The film's release had been postponed owing to the COVID 19 pandemic and subsequent shut down of theatres. Rohit Shetty and other Btown makers met up with CM Uddhav Thackeray a few weeks back and requested the reopening of theatres. The state government then announced the reopening of cinemas from October 22, 2021. Post it, the release date ofSooryavanshi was announced. Now, it will be hitting the screens on Diwali across the nation.

