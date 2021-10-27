Sooryavanshi Song Mere Yaaraa Out: Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif take you on a journey from dating to parenthood

It indeed is a wonderful Wednesday for all the Sooryavanshi fans as the romantic track featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is finally out. It was only yesterday that the makers had shared the teaser with the world and that got everyone excited. It has always been a visual treat for the fans to watch this Jodi romancing on the screen and well, this song is all about love. In the video, we can see Akshay and Katrina romancing on the beach. We also see Akshay going down on one knee while proposing to Katrina in a dreamy setting.

The video begins with Akshay Kumar looking at Katrina Kaif with love-filled eyes as she walks away with a smile. Kat can then be seen in a gorgeous orange saree swinging in the middle of a field as Akshay makes his way towards her. This song is a beautiful and sweet journey of a couple falling in love, then the boy proposing to the girl for marriage. The two getting married and starting their own life, then stepping into the next phase of their lives with parenthood. Mere Yaaraa depicts the journey of every couple but in a romantic way and the video of this song looks straight out of a fairy tale.

Take a look:

Talking about love, Katrina Kaif has been making headlines for a long time now as the rumours of her dating Vicky Kaushal is going strong. It has also been reported that the two will get married in December.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, he has a couple of exciting releases on his way and is unstoppable. Even though he lost his mother recently, he did not let his shooting stop.

