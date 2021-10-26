Sooryavanshi song Mere Yaaraa teaser: Akshay Kumar goes down on knees for Katrina Kaif in a melodious track

Updated on Oct 26, 2021 11:13 AM IST  |  49.7K
   
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif
Tuesday began with a visual treat for fans of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif as the teaser of Sooryavanshi's new song Mere Yaaraa was released on social media. Akshay, Katrina, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty took to their handles to share a glimpse of a dreamy romantic track between the leads. In the video, we can see Akshay and Katrina are seen romancing on the beach. We also see Akshay going down on one knee while proposing to Katrina in a dreamy setting.

Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, "When her one smile makes you smile…let’s cherish the romance with #MereYaaraa, song out tomorrow." The song is crooned by Neeti Mohan and Arijit Singh and music is composed by Kaushik-Guddu and Akasha. The lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag. Seeing the romance between Akshay and Katrina, fans of the actors were excited to see the full video song. Mere Yaaraa's video will be out tomorrow. This is the second song from Sooryavanshi that will be released.

Previously, the song Aila Re Aillaa featuring Akshay, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh came out and managed to impress fans of Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi. The track is among the trending chartbusters on various music platforms. Sooryavanshi is finally set to release next week in theatres.

After a long wait, Rohit Shetty's directorial will be releasing in theatres on Diwali 2021. The film stars Akshay and Katrina in the lead roles and will have cameo by Ranveer and Ajay, who have been a part of his cop universe previously. 

Comments
Anonymous : WoW!
REPLY 0 14 minutes ago
Anonymous : she looks stale .
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Blockbuster songs
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Akchay katrina ❤❤
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Akchay katrina most beautiful pear in the world
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : I am super excited this songs
REPLY 0 5 hours ago

