Sooryavanshi song Mere Yaaraa Twitter Review: Netizens in awe of Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif’s melodious track

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, made the headlines this morning as the makers unveiled the new track from the cop drama. After a power packed Aila Re Aillaa, the makers have unveiled the song Mere Yaaraa which happens to be a soulful number shot on Akshay and Katrina. The song narrates how Akshay and Katrina fell in love, got married and enjoy a happy married life together. Sung by Arijit Singh, Mere Yaaraa has managed to strike the right chord with millions of hearts.

Interestingly, the social media is abuzz with views on this new track from Sooryavanshi and are showering love on Akshay and Katrina’s sizzling chemistry. Talking about it, a Twitter user wrote, “I couldn't stop myself to praise #MereYaara here. Heard a melodious original song after a long time. Everything about this song is beautiful & perfect. Rohit Shetty shows how money should be spent on films”. Another user hailed Akshay and Katrina’s chemistry and tweeted, “It feels like they added glimpses of their 00s movies! The uncanny similarities is what makes this song so much more special. Felt like a tribute to their peak era”.

Take a look at tweets for Mere Yaaraa:

I couldn't stop myself to praise #MereYaara here. Heard a melodious original song after a long time. Everything about this song is beautiful & perfect. Rohit Shetty shows how money should be spent on films @akshaykumar #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/IxdqsfQbva — jack (@cinejac) October 27, 2021

Wow Waah Whaaatt A Melody #MereYaara #ArjithSingh Voice Is Like Old wine Sure short Blockbuster Song ... @akshaykumar Sir & #KatrinaKaif Jodi Is Best Ever ...

Slow Poison

Mere Yaara On Loop #Sooryavanashi — Atul Singh Shanu (@Mafiya_Singh_) October 27, 2021

It feels like they added glimpses of their 00s movies! The uncanny similarities is what makes this song so much more special. Felt like a tribute to their peak era!#MereYaara — shruu (@yeaitsshruu) October 27, 2021

#MereYaara is so freaking special finally after a decade our og couple is back *sobbing* — m. (@stanxallure) October 27, 2021

Talking about Sooryavanshi, the cop drama marks Akshay’s first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. Apart from Akshay and Katrina, Sooryavanshi will also have Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh doing a cameo and reprising their respective role of Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on November 5.