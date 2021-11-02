Sooryavanshi Song Na Jaa Teaser: Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif will make you groove to the track's beats

As we are just a few days away from the release of the much-awaited film that is expected to bring the audience back to the theatres, Sooryavanshi, the makers have released the teaser of a new song to make the audience excited. The song titled Na Jaa featuring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar displaying their swag will definitely get you grooving. The last track that was released featuring the two stars was a romantic one and this one appears to be a peppy dance number.