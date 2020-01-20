Sooryavanshi star Akshay Kumar drives away Monday blues as he strikes an uber cool pose in his latest pic

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi, has shared an interesting post on social media and it will drive away your Monday blues.

After basking in the stupendous success of his last release Good Newwz, is all set to return with another entertainment dhamaka with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Interestingly, the year 2019 was quite a successful year for our Khiladi Kumar as all his four releases (Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz) enjoyed a glorious run at the box office. And with Sooryanvanshi being Akshay’s first release of 2020, all eyes on the cop drama. Amid the excitement about the movie, Akshay decided to kickstart the week on a motivational note.

The superstar shared a picture of himself striking a cool pose as he taught his fans how to deal with Monday blues. In the recent post, Akshay was seen dressed in a black coloured three-piece suit and was also carrying a classy helmet. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor certainly nailed the picture with his boss like swag and we are loving it. In the caption, he gave motivated the fans to take hold of their day. “Either you run the day or the day runs you #MondayVibes #LetsDoThis,” Akshay added.

Take a look at ’s latest post:

Talking about the work front, Akshay has some interesting movie lined up in his platter. The superstar is gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi with which will be releasing on March 27, 2020. Besides, he is also working on Raghava Lawrence directorial Laxmmi Bomb, YRF’s upcoming production Prithviraj with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar and spy thriller Bell Bottom.

Credits :Instagram

Read More