Sooryavanshi to Thalaivi: 5 Bollywood big releases to look forward to as theatres reopen

The COVID 19 pandemic, which had hit the nation a year ago, had changed the way we look at life. While hand sanitisers and masks became our permanent companions, the entertainment industry also suffered major losses. The shootings were halted for months and the big releases were either postponed or took the digital route. After all, the theatres were shut which had impacted the releases. This isn’t all. While there were major shooting restrictions owing to the pandemic, several projects couldn’t complete in time.

It was indeed a major setback for the film industry. Although theatres did open for a short while early this year, only a few of the releases managed to hit the silver screen including Roohi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar etc before the theatres were shut again. And now, after overcoming the second wave of COVID 19, the theatres are set to open soon and the first movie to release on the big screen will be starrer Bell Bottom, which will be hitting the theatres on August 19. The spy thriller is set to pave way for several other big releases. Here’s a list of movies to look forward to for the big release:

’83

Helmed by Kabir Khan, ’83 features , , Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin etc in key roles. The movie will chronicle the Indian cricket team’s glorious triumph in the 1983 world cup. The movie will feature Ranveer essaying the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev.

Sooryavanshi

Starring and in the lead, Sooryavanshi is the new addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The movie will feature Akshay as a fearless cop who is set to take on the terrorists. Interestingly, Sooryavanshi will also have and Ranveer Singh doing a cameo and reprising their role of Bajiro Singham and Sangram Bhalerao.

Thalaivi

Helmed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi happens to be the much anticipated biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The political drama will witness essaying the role of Jayalalithaa and the actress has undergone special training for the role be it learning kathak or getting a hold of the Tamil language. Thalaivi was scheduled to release on April 23, however, it was later postponed.

Chehre

This Rumi Jafry directorial, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D’Souza in the lead was expected to release on April 9 this year. However, with a sudden rise in the COVID 19 cases, the makers had decided to postpone the release of the mystery thriller.

Satyameva Jayate 2

Starring John Abraham, the cop drama was initially slated to release on May 13 this year and was expected to have a clash with ’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, with the rise in COVID 19 cases, Satyameva Jayate 2 makers decided to postpone the release. To note, this Milap Zaveri directorial will have John in a double role.

