Sooryavanshi Twitter Review: Fans of Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif dub Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Mass Masala'

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has finally been released in theatres today and the reviews from the morning shows are in. Rohit Shetty's directorial seems to be impressing fans so far as initial reviews by netizens have been dubbing it as a 'mass actioner'. The film also features a cameo by Rohit's other two police heroes from his cop universe, Simmba and Singham aka Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. The buzz about the film had been quite strong since the news of it releasing in theatres was confirmed.

Since morning on Friday, fans of Akshay and Katrina were excited to head to theatres to watch Sooryavanshi. Now, the reviews of netizens are in and well, so far, Rohit Shetty's film has gotten a thumbs up from them. Many users have called it a 'paisa vasool' film and have urged others to see it in theatres. A fan wrote, "Just watched #Sooryavanshi. It's a fully mass-masala PAISA-WASOOL film. Last 30-min is ANGAAR. Action + Social Message+ The Trio (#AjayDevgn, #AkshayKumar, #RanveerSingh) is a treat to watch. Akki special tribute to his massy action. Aa gayi police!."

Another Twitter user, who seemed to have loved Katrina Kaif, wrote, "A Complete Entertainer I had a greatttt time watching !!#KatrinaKaif as Riya is well portrayed, a strong, responsible character with wit #TipTipBarsaPaani is Surprise package & Kaif Killed it." Another user called it a 'blockbuster'. The user wrote, "#SOORYAVANSHI IS A MASTERPIECE, LANDMARK CINEMA BY BOX OFFICE KING ROHIT SHETTY. THE HINDUSTANI SONG GIVES GOOSEBUMPS. THANK YOU TEAM FOR MAKING THIS A THEATRICAL RELEASE. IM OUT OF WORDS."

Just watched #Sooryavanshi.

It's a fully mass-masala PAISA-WASOOL film. Last 30-min is ANGAAR.



Action + Social Message+ The Trio (#AjayDevgn, #AkshayKumar, #RanveerSingh) is a treat to watch.



Akki special tribute to his massy action. Aa gayi police!



5/5 pic.twitter.com/P6Xvhig9UJ — Rocktar (@rockstar47890) November 5, 2021

Interval Of #sooryavanshi Mass Entertainer House full Shows Everywhere #RohitShetty Does it again Feels Great to See Audience Coming back to Theatres Opening Expected Around 16-20CR #SooryavanshiReview — Krishna M (@Krishnaamhaske) November 5, 2021

Also a shout-out to #KatrinaKaif 's ABS & ARMS Its literally the wonderwoman dancing and creating the sexiest song of this universe #SooryavanshiReview #sooryavanshi — sanghamitra (@sanghamitra_4) November 5, 2021

Interval



Kya Bawal movie hai yaar

Almost pura cinema full hai woh v First show me hi night show abhi baki hai



Sure shot Blockbuster loading @akshaykumar ll #sooryavanshi#SooryavanashiDay pic.twitter.com/i3hAL9RzwX — AKSHAY (@KhiladiKaBhakt) November 5, 2021

#sooryavanshi BLOCKBUSTER

Make my words

There will be riot for the seat in coming days #AkshayKumar

Career best action , Look , Personality

Bloody everything is best #KatrinaKaif #TipTipBarsaPani will come and stuck that beauty , seductive scene for life#RohitShetty — Tameez : Ladka (@chillsea_8) November 5, 2021

A Complete Entertainer



I had a greatttt time watching !!#KatrinaKaif as Riya is well portrayed, a strong, responsible character with wit #TipTipBarsaPaani is Surprise package & Kaif Killed it ..#SooryavanshiDay #SooryavanshiReview #Sooryavanshi — Kay Katrina. (@Nitish_B2) November 5, 2021

#SOORYAVANSHI IS A MASTERPIECE, LANDMARK CINEMA BY BOX OFFICE KING ROHIT SHETTY. THE HINDUSTANI SONG GIVES GOOSEBUMPS. THANK YOU TEAM FOR MAKING THIS A THEATRICAL RELEASE. IM OUT OF WORDS. — The Bollywood Buff (@TheBollywoodBu1) November 5, 2021

One Word #SooryavanshiReview : BLAST



" rohit shetty at its best, ranveer & ad's entry was breathtaking ... katrina did decent performance, jackie shroff , akki was looking dull at some points but overall full mass level entertainment. " #sooryavanshi



https://t.co/gnHvCtedmR — (@ELDorado_143) November 5, 2021

Wow what a movie #Sooryavanshi is .

It's total seeti maar and the best thing is entry of #Akshaykumar

This is what we call PAISA WASOOL

Watching Akshay Kumar in Action after long time was pleasure to watch ...

And thanks to #RohitShetty for a well action packed Direction. pic.twitter.com/4H2i9vgVtQ — warrior (@jerkdt) November 5, 2021

Sooryavanshi also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. It is directed by Rohit and is backed by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty. The music of the film also has been appreciated over the past few days. Songs like Aila Re Aillaa and Na Jaa are chartbusters.

