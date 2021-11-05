Sooryavanshi Twitter Review: Fans of Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif dub Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Mass Masala'

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 05, 2021 02:57 PM IST  |  5.4K
   
Akshay and Katrina
Sooryavanshi Twitter Review: Fans of Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif dub Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Mass Masala'
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has finally been released in theatres today and the reviews from the morning shows are in. Rohit Shetty's directorial seems to be impressing fans so far as initial reviews by netizens have been dubbing it as a 'mass actioner'. The film also features a cameo by Rohit's other two police heroes from his cop universe, Simmba and Singham aka Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. The buzz about the film had been quite strong since the news of it releasing in theatres was confirmed.

Since morning on Friday, fans of Akshay and Katrina were excited to head to theatres to watch Sooryavanshi. Now, the reviews of netizens are in and well, so far, Rohit Shetty's film has gotten a thumbs up from them. Many users have called it a 'paisa vasool' film and have urged others to see it in theatres. A fan wrote, "Just watched #Sooryavanshi. It's a fully mass-masala PAISA-WASOOL film. Last 30-min is ANGAAR. Action + Social Message+ The Trio (#AjayDevgn, #AkshayKumar, #RanveerSingh) is a treat to watch.  Akki special tribute to his massy action. Aa gayi police!."

Another Twitter user, who seemed to have loved Katrina Kaif, wrote, "A Complete Entertainer I had a greatttt time watching !!#KatrinaKaif as Riya is well portrayed, a strong, responsible character with wit #TipTipBarsaPaani is Surprise package & Kaif Killed it." Another user called it a 'blockbuster'. The user wrote, "#SOORYAVANSHI IS A MASTERPIECE, LANDMARK CINEMA BY BOX OFFICE KING ROHIT SHETTY. THE HINDUSTANI SONG GIVES GOOSEBUMPS. THANK YOU TEAM FOR MAKING THIS A THEATRICAL RELEASE. IM OUT OF WORDS."

Take a look:

Sooryavanshi also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. It is directed by Rohit and is backed by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty. The music of the film also has been appreciated over the past few days. Songs like Aila Re Aillaa and Na Jaa are chartbusters. 

Also Read|Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and co. entertain despite some roadblocks

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All