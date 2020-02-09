Sooryavanshi's Akshay Kumar has a QUIRKY take on participating in Maharashtra Police Marathon with Ajay Devgn

Sooryavanshi star Akshay Kumar and Singham star Ajay Devgn joined Rohit Shetty at the Maharashtra Police Marathon. The trio announced "Aa Rahi Hai Police."

Reel police and join the real police for a special initiative this weekend. The two actors, who are a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, were seen reuniting with the director for Maharashtra Police International Marathon. The marathon began at the wee hours of February 9 and the trio decided to join the cops. The three Bollywood celebrities were seen sporting matching T-shirts with the inscription "Aa Rahi Hai Police" printed on them, hinting at Sooryavanshi's release.

Akshay took to Instagram and shared a picture of the trio to reveal that they were up before the sunrise. "Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning," he wrote before he joked about running with the police instead of running away from them. "A great initiative where the police doesn’t run after you but with you," he added.

Check out 's picture with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon below:

While Akshay debuts in Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Sooryavanshi, Ajay will reprise his role as Bajirao Singham in the movie. While details about the duration of his role in the movie are still under the wraps, he is expected to appear in an extended cameo similar to his appearance in 's Simmba. Apart from Devgn, Singh is also expected to reprise his Simmba role in Sooryavanshi. A few weeks ago, Shetty shared a picture with the trio, confirming their cameos in the movie. While Akshay plays the titular role, plays the female lead in the movie.

Sooryavanshi is set to release on March 27. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar REVEALS it was great to see Ranveer Singh jumping around and shoot with Ajay Devgn

Credits :Instagram

Read More