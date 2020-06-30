Sooryvanshi & '83 theatrical release: Multiplex owners & distributors question about guidelines and dates

While cinema chains have declared that Sooryavanshi and '83 will be having a theatrical release, a few cinema owners and distributors have raised some important concerns.

After a hiatus of almost three months, there comes a big relief for all the theatre and multiplex owners as the cinema chains have decided to roll out Sooryavanshi and ’83 for a theatrical release. The COVID-19 crisis has adversely hit every sector including the entertainment industry. While many movies like Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Lootcase, Dil Bechara, etc. will be having OTT releases, a few others like the above-mentioned movies will be going the older way!

Well, of course, the cinema owners have heaved a sigh of relief following this decision. However, a few questions still remain unanswered. As reported in TOI, Manoj Desai, executive director of Maratha Mandir and G-7 screens has also questioned the guidelines stating that the cinemas are not among the priorities in the list of state governments. Moreover, he also adds that there is no official date for the re-commencement of business. Apart from that, he says that the authorities have not issued any guidelines yet.

Another source related to a multiplex chain states that they can commence business in August or September even if they get added in the third phase of unlocking. Moreover, the same source adds that whatever has been spoken about the movies in the public domain is based on assumptions. Amod Mehra who happens to be a trade expert and a distributor says that the producers have not spoken anything about the decision of cinema chains concerning the release of Sooryavanshi and ’83 into the theatres.

