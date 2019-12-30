Sophie Choudry bids adieu to 2019 with a breathtaking picture of her in a black bikini; Check it out

As 2019 is coming to an end, Sophie Choudry has shared a picture of her dressed up in a black bikini with an animal print shrug.

Host, singer and actress Sophie Choudry is quite active on social media. From posting her fitness videos to her stunning vacation photos, Sophie has always entertained her fans. Known for her gorgeous body, Sophie is a fitness freak. She loves to workout and is often spotted outside her gym. Right now the actress is having a gala time at the beach. We all know about Sophie's love for beaches. Her Instagram posts are proof of it. Her social media posts are full of varied exotic beach destinations.

As 2019 is coming to an end, Sophie Choudry has shared a picture of her dressed up in a black bikini with an animal print shrug. The actress is posing and having a gala time in the middle of the water at a beach. She wrote, "When you realise it’s the last Monday of the year and you don’t have to go to work!! #mondaymotivation #beachbabe #vacaymode #byebye2019 #sophiefit #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #haigarmi #fitness #health." This pic of Sophie is breathtaking and will make your eyes pop out.

Speaking about her New Year Plans with TOI, Sophie said that she loves being on stage so she is very excited to be performing in Goa this time. There is no greater high than counting in the new year and entertaining the crowd! It’s not just the start of a new year but a whole new decade. She has a lot of high hopes for 2020. Breakthroughs in her professional life and hopefully something beautiful & exciting in her personal life. Lots of positivity, happiness, and new adventures!

