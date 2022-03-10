‘Sophisticated’ Kohli switches to ‘Delhi ka Virat’ in Anushka Sharma’s presence reveals U19 teammate

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a power couple and many often look up to them as they set some serious couple goals. Be it their pictures with each other or their gestures for each other that are being captured on camera, Virushka (As fans lovingly call them) make every fan’s heart melt with their simplicity and romance. Recently in an interview with Indian express, Kohli’s former teammate Pradeep Sangwan revealed certain things about the India cricketer that we bet will leave you stunned.

We have often heard that husbands behave like a gentleman in front of their wives and they completely change in front of their friends. Recalling one such incident, Pradeep Sangwan revealed that he was pleasantly surprised to see that Virat Kohli hasn’t changed a bit. Virat and Pradeep met recently during an event and Sangwan shared that when they met, Pradeep expected Kohli to behave differently. But, to his surprise, he was exactly the same. The only change that the former pacer noticed in Virat was that he behaved in a sophisticated manner in front of his wife Anushka Sharma but as soon as she left, he became his old self and began cracking jokes and playing pranks.

Pradeep Sangwan said, “As soon as Anushka crossed over to other side of the room, bhai chalu ho jaate (he starts with his pranks). The moment his wife returned, he became a nice boy. As soon as his wife went to meet someone, Delhi ka Virat Kohli was back to talking in the same old style.”

Well, recently Virat Kohli played his 100th test match and the way Anushka Sharma was there on the field to support him was loved by all.

