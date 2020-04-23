Sorry Katrina Kaif but Salman Khan picks Lara Dutta as his favourite 'Partner'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Partner continues to be one of the most entertaining movies of all time and audience have been in awe of their performance.

Who isn’t aware of and ’s love affair? The duo was said to be head over heels in love with each other once and their chemistry both off and on the screen was a treat for the fans. While Salman and Katrina have romanced each other in several movies (even after their break up), there was one movie where the two shared the screen space but wasn’t paired opposite each other. We are talking about their 2007 release Partner. Helmed by David Dhawan, Partner featured Salman opposite Lara Dutta and Katrina opposite Govinda.

And while this movie continues to be one of the most entertaining movies of all times, Salman recently revealed his favourite actress from this David Dhawan directorial. Well, if you think it is Katrina Kaif, then you are wrong. Instead, it is the former beauty queen Lara. Yes! You read it right. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star made this revelation on microblogging site Twitter as he sent his best wishes to Lara for her upcoming web series Hundred. Sharing the poster on social media, Salman wrote, “My fav heroine from Partner ... she’s doing a show, pls go catch it ...”

For the uninitiated, Hundred happens to be a Hotstar special show. Helmed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir, the series is an action comedy which will also star Rinku Rajguru of Sairat fame in the lead. Interestingly, this will be the first time Lara will be seen playing the role of a police officer and the actress has been quite excited about it. Talking about the same, Lara had asserted, "One of the many reasons I chose to do the show is because I have never played a cop on screen and my character is trying hard to survive in a man's world. She has very interesting dynamics with the people in her life and the more complex a situation, the more she thrives. She is nothing like me in real life.” Hundred will be premiered on April 25.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×