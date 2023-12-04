‘Sorry Lil Nas X’: Deepika Padukone is unaware of rapper’s song; says Ranveer Singh is ‘more likely’ to know-VIDEO

Deepika Padukone has a strong social media game. With over 77.6 million followers on Instagram, the Fighter actress knows how to keep her fans engaged with her fun content. Recently, she shared a reel in which she was asked about the most famous song of each generation. Upon hearing Old Town Road by Lil Nas X, Deepika said that she is clueless about the song; however, her husband, Ranveer Singh, is likely to know about the track.

Deepika Padukone apologizes to Lil Nas X in fun reel

The video shared by Deepika Padukone shows her engaging in fun banter with her team. "DP asks Chat-GPT. Episode 1: What was the most famous song of each generation?" reads the text on the video. Deepika asks about the most famous song of the 'silent generation,' then takes a guess and says, "Elvis Presley?" Her answer turns out to be wrong, and AI plays What a Wonderful Day by Louis Armstrong. “I agree with Chat-GPT on this one,” said the actress.

She then asks about the ‘baby boomer’ generation, and Hey Jude by The Beatles starts playing. For Generation X, the song Smells Like Teen Spirit starts playing. Meanwhile, the actress is seen singing ‘Hotline Bling’ as it is displayed as the most famous song of the Millennial Generation. Lil Nas X’s song Old Town Road starts playing for Generation Z, however, Deepika admits that she is unaware of the song.

"I mean, in the sense that I know of this artist. I haven't listened to the artist's work. I only know when I play it,” she said. However, she added that her husband, Ranveer Singh must know this song. “Husband's more likely to know this track. Sorry Lil Nas X,” she said. “How many of you agree with Chat GPT?” wrote Deepika in the caption.

Fans react to Deepika Padukone’s fun reel

Fans were delighted to see that Deepika is back with the interesting reels. “The reels are back!!!!” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “Missed these.” One Instagram user wrote, “wait you really didn’t knew old town road?????????” while another one wrote, “When you laugh>>whole world.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s selfie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sara Ali Khan poses with new bride Sharmin Segal at her reception: PICS