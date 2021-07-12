Sorry Ranveer Singh but Deepika Padukone is in love with...; WATCH

Monday began with a treat for Deepika Padukone's fans as she took to social media to present to the world her 'love'. The Fighter actress managed to leave everyone surprised with her post.

Actress has surprised everyone with her recent post on social media in which she has introduced her 'love'. Turns out, it is not but something that the actress has been quite passionate about lately. If you've seen Deepika's recent posts, you may have spotted her new 'love' in the same. Yes, it is her yoga mat that has made appearances in Deepika's previous posts on social media. The actress took to social media to share how much she loves her yoga mat with an informative video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a video in which we can see an animation of a girl doing yoga on a yoga mat. From nailing difficult asanas to the background changing, the video seemed like a dedication by Deepika to her love for yoga. Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, "I love…my yoga mat. That’s it. That’s the post." Previously, the star had shared a photo in which she was seen doing Chakrasana on her Yoga mat. With it, she had also shared a photo of her sleeping.

As soon as Deepika Padukone shared the video, fans began dropping heart comments. A fan wrote, "And we love you @deepikapadukone especially me haha". Another wrote, "Waah lovely." Many were in awe of the actress' creativity to express her love for yoga.

Prior to this, Deepika had shared a fun video with Ranveer Singh on her social media handle to celebrate his birthday. The video featured Deepika and Ranveer dancing to 'Twada Kutta Tommy' viral song that was based on Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue from Bigg Boss 13. The video went viral and even Shehnaaz and Yashraj Mukhate had reacted to it. DeepVeer managed to leave the internet in splits with their 'Twada Kutta Tommy' video as it surprised everyone.

Meanwhile, the actress has been in the news lately owing to her film, Fighter with . She recently met up with Hrithik, and director Siddharth Anand and photos from their lunch went viral on social media. The film is touted to be India's first aerial action flick. She also will be seen with Ranveer in '83 where he will be seen as Kapil Dev and she will play his wife Romi Dev. This would be their first film together after marriage. Besides this, Deepika is also a part of Shakun Batra's untitled film that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is also a part of Prabhas' film with Nag Ashwin.

