Sorry Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan ADMITS meeting Kartik Aaryan before the Gully Boy actor introduced them

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are busy with the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal

Prior to the release of her debut film- Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan won hearts when she made an appearance on ’s chat show- Koffee With Karan. During the show, Sara Ali Khan confessed that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan and that she would love to go on a date with him, and cut 2, since and Sara Ali Khan were working together in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Ranveer Singh took it upon him to make Sara meet his crush and he did the needful when he made Sara and Kartik meet each other at an event, videos of which went viral on social media.

Next what we knew is that Imtiaz Ali has roped in Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan for his next project titled Love Aaj Kal. Now during a recent interview, Sara Ali khan revealed that prior to Ranveer Singh making the two meet, they both had actually met. “We kept up the lie to make Ranveer happy because he is a sweetheart,” shared Sara Ali Khan. Well, all this while Ranveer happily believed that he played cupid in Sara and Kartik’s life and when Sara penned a note thanking Imtiaz and Kartik post the films wrap up, Ranveer had left a comment reminding the two that he was the one who played cupid between Sara and Kartik. Well, we are sure this piece of information will surely hurt Ranveer, isn’t it?

Post Kedarnath and Simmba, Love Aaj Kal is Sara’s third film and post this, she will be seen romancing in Coolie No 1 and she will also be seen in Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush. As for Kartik, he will next be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More