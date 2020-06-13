Sorry Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma has found new ‘buddies’ to find solace on the weekend; See Photo

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a stunning photo while passing her time at home over the weekend with her buddies. However, the gorgeous photo left us wondering if Virat Kohli had turned photographer for wifey again.

Amid the lockdown, if there is one duo who has managed to leave the internet in awe of their PDA, it is and Virat Kohli. Often, Anushka and Virat share goofy photos on social media with each other that leave fans rooting for the two. From turning hair stylist for Virat to a baker, Anushka too has been spending her lockdown in the most fun manner at home. However, now it seems that the actress has found a new company while being at home and she recently shared a photo with them.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka dropped a gorgeous photo of herself doing gardening on her balcony. In the gorgeous photo, Anushka looked absolutely pretty in a white dress as she seemed deeply engrossed in nurturing her plants or her new ‘buddies.’ The Zero star is a nature lover and recently, in an interview also shared that humans need to live in synergy with nature. Hence, her recent photo with her plants gives us a glimpse of her love for nature. Also, it left fans wondering if Virat turned into a photographer for wifey again and clicked the stunning photo.

Anushka shared the photo and captioned it as, “Me and my buddies.” Within minutes, fans flooded the comments section and were left in awe of the star. It looks like Anushka has found the perfect company for the weekend and it surely is being loved by her fans.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently stood up against animal cruelty and shared her take on the incidents of harming them. The actress has always championed the cause of the voiceless creatures and she has even started an online campaign of ‘Justice for Animals’ to demand harsher punishment under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with and . She is yet to announce her next acting project.

