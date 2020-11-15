  1. Home
Soumitra Chatterjee Demise: PM Modi, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha call it 'end of era' as they mourn his loss

Soumitra Chatterjee's passing away was mourned not only by fans but various Bollywood actors, political personalities and even sports persons.
Mumbai
Soumitra Chatterjee Demise: PM Modi, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha call it 'end of era' as they mourn his loss.
Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last on Sunday, 15 November, after battling for life in a Kolkata hospital for almost 40 days. Chatterjee who had contracted coronavirus was in critical condition. His demise was mourned not only by fans but various Bollywood actors, political personalities and even sports persons. 

PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind remembered the great actor. President Kovind tweeted, "With the passing of Soumitra Chatterjee, Indian cinema has lost one of its legends. He will be specially remembered for the 'Apu' trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray's masterpieces. He made immense contribution to the craft of acting. Soumitra Chatterjee’s performances won him several  national and international awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and Légion d’Honneur. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity and millions of fans across the world." 

Richa Chadha also mourned the actor's passing away and shared an old photo of him with his frequent collaborator Satyajit Ray. She tweeted, "RIP Soumitra Chatterjee! You live on through your work for eternity! Thank you for the movies. A big, big loss to the world of cinema and art. An era has indeed ended with no one in sight to fill the void." 

Whereas, Manoh Bajpayee tweeted, "Tragic loss!! Rest in peace Sir!! Your contribution to the Indian Cinema will always be remembered and inspire the generations to come !!" With the film fraternity loosing several big names this year, Soumitra Chatterjee's massive loss has come as yet another jolt. 

Take a look at reactions to Soumitra Chatterjee's demise below:  

ALSO READ: Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85 in Kolkata

