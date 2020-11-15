Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away: Anupam Kher, Mohanlal, Shabana & celebs mourn iconic Bengali actor's demise

The legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday. Celebrities like Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Mohanlal and others have mourned the iconic actor’s demise.

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last at the age of 85 on Sunday in a Kolkata-based hospital. The iconic actor was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on October 6. Soumitra Chatterjee was born on January 19, 1935, in a Bengali family in Kolkata. He learnt acting from renowned theatre personality, Ahindra Choudhury. The actor made his acting debut with Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar in 1959. However, he was initially rejected for the role.

Besides winning three National Film Awards, the legend was a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. , He was also known for his collaborations with noted filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Eventually, Satyajit and Soumitra had worked on fourteen films including Abhijan, Charulata, Kapurush, Aranyer Din Ratri, Ashani Sanket, Sonar Kella and Joi Baba Felunath.

Chatterjee also had successful collaborations with Bengali directors like Mrinal Sen and Tapan Sinha. Sen’s Akash Kusum (1965) and Sinha’s Jhinder Bandi (1961) got Chatterjee equal laurels. Later, the senior actor had teamed up with many contemporary filmmakers like Goutam Ghose, Aparna Sen, Anjan Das and late Rituparno Ghosh among others.

Today, after the legendary actor passed away, celebrities like Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Mohanlal and others have mourned his demise.

Anupam Kher tweeted, "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of legendary actor and one of my favourite #SoumitraChatterjee. I Learnt so much from his amazingly rich talent and craft. Om Shanti!"

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of legendary actor and one of my favourite #SoumitraChatterjee. I Learnt so much from his amazingly rich talent and craft. Om Shanti!! pic.twitter.com/afXsceTb3U — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 15, 2020

South actor Mohanlal took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “A great loss to the world of cinema. Pranam #SoumitraChatterjee.”

A great loss to the world of Cinema. Pranam #SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/RHf4AvtTz0 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 15, 2020

Shabana Azmi tweeted, "Farewell Soumitra Da. I had the honour of playing your wife in La Nuit Bengali n your daughter in 15 Park Avenue. I was with you in Paris and saw the adulation you received at George Pompidou Centre but you were so nonchalant about it that it left me deeply impressed. RIP."

Farewell Soumitra Da.I had the honour of playing your wife in La Nuit Bengali n your daughter in 15 Park Avenue.I was with you in Paris and saw the adulation you received at George Pompidou Centre but you were so nonchalant about it that it left me deeply https://t.co/4fQS7NdVFW pic.twitter.com/JEezV23z0k — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 15, 2020

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of Soumitra Chatterjee and her mother, actress Sharmila Tagore on her Instagram story and wrote, "We will miss you."

Take a look at other condolence messages for the legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee below:

The end of an era .. RIP Legend #SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/R3SXayKLcl — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 15, 2020

And the year takes away another gem .. RIP #SoumitraChatterjee .. your imprint will stay in the minds eye and heart for very long .. — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) November 15, 2020

Also Read: Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85 in Kolkata

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×